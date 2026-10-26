Chandrasekaran, Noel in focus ahead of Tata Steel, Tata Sons board meets

November is also likely to witness a board meeting of Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT)—a core entity of Tata Trusts, which is learnt to have defended its position to keep Tata Sons unlisted in a recent letter to the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner. A source in the know said that the central point in SDTT’s reply to the Charity Commissioner was that Tata Trusts, as 66 per cent shareholder of Tata Sons, was well within its rights to protect the asset when it proposed restructuring of the business to avoid stock market listing of the holding company. SDTT sent its communication last week to the Charity Commissioner, responding to complaints by Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh, vice-chairmen of Tata Trusts, alleging interference in commercial matters and raising governance concerns in violation of the charitable organisation’s mandate.