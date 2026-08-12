Tata Sons succession: From Mistry's brief stay to Chandrasekaran's exit

N Chandrasekaran on Wednesday (August 12) said he would step down as chairman of Tata Sons when his current term ends in February 2027. His decision ends months of uncertainty over his reappointment and marks the latest chapter in the Tata group’s long-running succession story.

The announcement comes after a six-month deadlock over his proposed third term and days before the Tata Sons annual general meeting (AGM) on August 18. It also follows a boardroom standoff over leadership continuity and the future structure of the holding company.

Chandrasekaran's exit adds yet another chapter in the succession battles that have shaped Tata Sons over the past three decades. The group has moved from Ratan Tata's long tenure to Cyrus P Mistry's controversial appointment and removal, and then to Chandrasekaran's leadership.

A timeline of leadership and conflict 2012-2016: Cyrus Mistry’s brief tenure and abrupt removal Tata Sons began planning for Ratan Tata’s succession well before his retirement. Cyrus P Mistry emerged as the choice. A member of the Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) family, which held about 18.4 per cent of Tata Sons, Mistry joined the Tata Sons board in 2006 and became deputy chairman in November 2011. He succeeded Ratan Tata as chairman in December 2012. Mistry sought to streamline operations, improve capital efficiency and review some legacy investments. However, differences with Ratan Tata grew over issues of authority and the group’s strategic direction.

On October 24, 2016, the Tata Sons board removed Mistry as chairman and reinstated Ratan Tata as interim chairman. Mistry later alleged oppression and mismanagement, while Tata Sons rejected the charges and said he had lost the board’s confidence. In December 2016, Mistry resigned from all Tata group companies. Two Mistry family-backed investment firms, Cyrus Investments and Sterling Investment, approached the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), challenging his removal and alleging oppression of minority shareholders. Tata Sons later served Mistry a legal notice over an alleged breach of confidentiality. Shareholders removed him from the Tata Sons board in February 2017.

The legal battle continued for years, with the Supreme Court finally upholding Mistry’s removal in 2021. 2016-17: Ratan Tata returns and Chandra era After Cyrus Mistry was removed as chairman in October 2016, Ratan Tata returned as interim chairman of Tata Sons. The company then formed a fresh selection committee to find a permanent successor. In January 2017, the committee chose N Chandrasekaran, then chief executive officer (CEO) of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), as executive chairman of Tata Sons. He took charge on February 21, 2017. Chandrasekaran’s appointment was significant as he was a professional Tata executive, not a member of the Tata family. His selection marked a shift towards professional management and moved the group away from the question of whether a Tata family member would eventually lead Tata Sons.

Chandrasekaran was given a five-year term. In February 2022, the Tata Sons board unanimously reappointed him for another five years, from February 21, 2022, to February 20, 2027. However, by 2026, uncertainty had emerged over whether he would get a third term. 2024: Noel Tata takes control of the Trusts Two days after Ratan Tata’s death in October 2024, Noel Tata was unanimously appointed chairman of Tata Trusts, the group’s philanthropic arm. The appointment did not make Noel Tata chairman of Tata Sons, as the two positions are separate. However, it gave him significant influence because Tata Trusts owns about 66 per cent of Tata Sons.

Tata Sons is the principal holding company and promoter of the major Tata group companies. This distinction between the Trusts and Tata Sons is important to understanding the current succession battle. Noel Tata joined the Tata Sons board in November 2024 as a nominee director of the Trusts. This created a new dynamic within the group: the chairman of Tata Trusts, which is Tata Sons’ largest shareholder, was also represented on the board of the holding company. 2017-2026: Chandrasekaran’s decade-long stewardship N Chandrasekaran became executive chairman of Tata Sons on February 21, 2017, taking charge after the turbulent Cyrus Mistry episode. During his tenure, the group expanded into new areas, including airlines through Air India, semiconductors, electronics manufacturing, batteries and digital businesses. TCS continued to be a key source of cash for the group.

Chandrasekaran's first five-year term ended in February 2022, and the Tata Sons board unanimously reappointed him for a second term until February 2027. His third-term prospects initially appeared strong. According to his resignation letter, Tata Trusts had unanimously recommended extending his tenure by another five years. The Tata Sons Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the board also unanimously backed the proposal at their September 12, 2025 meeting. However, the proposal ran into trouble at a Tata Sons board meeting on February 24, 2026. One board member did not support the extension, prompting Chandrasekaran to defer the decision rather than proceed without unanimous backing.

As Business Standard earlier reported, Noel Tata had raised concerns about giving him another term, citing weak financial performance and losses at some Tata companies. This came despite Tata Trusts having earlier supported his reappointment. The issue remained unresolved for six months. June 2026: Tata Trusts board avoids key issues The Tata Trusts board met on June 8 after several meetings had been cancelled amid legal challenges, including a dispute over a share transfer dating back to 1989. Trustees discussed routine philanthropic matters but deferred decisions on Chandrasekaran's tenure and the possible listing of Tata Sons. The leadership question therefore remained open as the August 18 Tata Sons AGM drew closer.