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Home / Companies / News / Chennai Petroleum plans to expand refining capacity to 280,000 bpd

Chennai Petroleum plans to expand refining capacity to 280,000 bpd

Chennai Petroleum operates a 210,000-bpd Manali refinery in the southern state of Tamil Nadu

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Chennai Petroleum, which ​opened ‌its first retail fuel outlet in March, ‌plans to set up 300 outlets across the country
Reuters NEW DELHI
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2026 | 12:38 PM IST
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India's state-run Chennai Petroleum Corp ​plans to expand its refining ​capacity by a third to ‌280,000 barrels per day, it said in its 2025-26 annual report issued on Saturday.

Chennai Petroleum operates a 210,000-bpd Manali refinery in the southern state of Tamil Nadu.

The company also said it ‌plans to reconfigure its planned Cauvery refinery project in Tamil Nadu to "enhance petrochemical intensity".

Chennai Petroleum, along with its parent company Indian Oil Corp., ​the country's top refiner, planned to set up a ‌180,000-barrels-per-day Cauvery Basin refinery project.

Chennai Petroleum, which ​opened ‌its first retail fuel outlet in March, ‌plans to set up 300 outlets across the country.

The company ​didn't specify ​timelines for expansion of its refining capacity and retail fuel ‌outlets.

 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Chennai Petroleum Corporation CPCLCPCL expansionOil refinery

First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 12:38 PM IST

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