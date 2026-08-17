China's ByteDance signs AI copyright pact with Hollywood trade group

ByteDance and the ??Motion Picture Association on Monday signed an agreement to strengthen copyright ??safeguards on the Chinese company's AI video and image-generation models, months after the Hollywood trade group challenged its handling of intellectual property.
The deal, which covers ByteDance's Seedance video and Seedream image-generation models, follows a cease-and-desist letter the MPA sent in February over these tools.
Disney and other studios in February raised concerns the AI tools could generate content featuring copyrighted characters and celebrity likenesses without authorization.
ByteDance said newer versions of the models include stronger intellectual-property protections.
Models are ??offered through services including TikTok, CapCut and Dreamina.
The MPA's challenge came amid concerns that Seedance could generate content featuring copyrighted film and television characters without permission.
Both sides said they will continue collaborating on safeguards for copyrighted content as AI technology evolves.