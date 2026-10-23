China's Sigenergy to build inverter, battery storage plants in India

Chinese energy storage systems maker Sigenergy plans to invest ​an initial $250 million in India to set up ​manufacturing facilities for inverters and battery energy storage ‌systems, a senior company executive said.

The company, which began operations in India earlier this year, will first build an inverter manufacturing plant that is expected to be operational by the second quarter of 2027, Rahul Morde, head of sales for Sigenergy India, told Reuters.

Sigenergy is exploring possible locations for the factory.

The company will subsequently establish a battery energy ‌storage systems factory, which is expected to come online six to eight months after the inverter facility, Morde said on the sidelines of Renewable Energy India Expo.