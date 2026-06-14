Chip woes stretch planning cycles: Ericsson India MD Nitin Bansal

Exponential increase in prices of components, primarily memory chips, and their limited production compared to demand, coupled with the supply chain constraints caused by the West Asian conflict is pushing up planning cycles to as high as three to five years, compared to 18 to 36 months till some months back, said Nitin Bansal, managing director (MD) at Ericsson India. He underscored the need to maintain production timelines for providing telecom equipment to carriers.

“We need to forecast longer and create the demand and put the demand in the right time for the future, so that we are able to anticipate better and plan better to avoid any disruption. Now, we are looking at three to five years. Before, we used to look at, at least, one and a half years or 18 months to 36 months... to ensure just in time deliveries for our customers,” he said.