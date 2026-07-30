ChrysCapital acquires Novartis India, appoints Vikas Gupta as CEO

Private equity firm ChrysCapital has completed the acquisition of a controlling 70.68 per cent stake in Novartis India from Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG, marking its first majority-controlled investment in India's pharmaceutical sector.

The acquisition, announced on Thursday, gives ChrysCapital control of the BSE-listed company, which has a long-established portfolio of branded medicines across pain management, calcium supplementation, gynaecology, neurosciences and transplant immunology. Its brands include Voveran, Calcium Sandoz and Tegrital.

Following the change in ownership, the company has appointed Vikas Gupta as chief executive officer and managing director to lead its next phase of growth. It has also appointed Ramesh Ramadurai, Suchita Sharma and Shashank Sinha as independent directors on its board.

ChrysCapital said the company would adopt a new name and corporate identity as it separates from its former parent and seeks to build a leading branded generics platform in India. “This investment reflects our conviction in the long-term growth potential of India's branded pharmaceuticals market,” Kshitij Sheth, managing director at ChrysCapital Advisors, said in a statement, adding that the company was well positioned for long-term value creation under its new leadership. Gupta said the company would build on its legacy of scientific rigour and physician trust while expanding its product portfolio and patient reach with ChrysCapital's backing.