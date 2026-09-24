CIAL launches aviation consultancy services to expand beyond airport ops

CIAL is set to leverage its expertise in airport development and operations to enter new markets with the launch of aviation consultancy services.

Keralam Chief Minister V D Satheesan said CIAL's experience and technical capabilities would be leveraged to provide specialised services to airports and aviation stakeholders across the country.

Addressing shareholders at Cochin International Airport Limited's 32nd Annual General Meeting here, the CM said the initiative would open up new avenues for deploying the company's expertise beyond its own operations.

The AGM approved the Board of Directors' recommendation to distribute a 55 per cent dividend to shareholders.

CIAL will offer consultancy services in airport planning and development, runway development, cargo operations, ground handling and commercial activities, according to a statement.

The services will be offered under CIAL ACES (Aviation Consultancy and Expert Services), a new division established by the company. Its first project will be the passenger verification system at Durgapur Airport in West Bengal. CIAL will undertake projects aimed at developing the Durgapur airport as a multimodal logistics hub, establishing a Global Convention Centre in association with the airport, expanding revenue-generation opportunities and enhancing passenger experience through the adoption of advanced technologies, the CM said. CIAL recorded total revenue of Rs 1,220 crore and a profit of Rs 502 crore during the financial year 2025-26. The airport handled 73,134 aircraft movements and 1.14 crore passengers during the year, it said.