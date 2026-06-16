Cipla expands respiratory, specialty manufacturing across India, China, US

The investments come at a time when pharmaceutical companies are increasingly focusing on complex and specialty therapies such as inhalation products, oncology medicines, biosimilars and peptide-based products, which typically offer higher entry barriers and lower competition than conventional generics.
Cipla, which derives a significant share of its business from respiratory therapies, said its flagship respiratory brand Foracort crossed the ₹1,000-crore revenue milestone during FY26. The company also highlighted ongoing investments in next-generation modalities, including biosimilars and oligonucleotides, alongside partnerships in metabolic and respiratory care.
The manufacturing expansion is aimed at strengthening supply-chain integration, scaling capabilities for regulated markets and supporting future growth across India, North America, Africa and emerging markets, the company said.