Cipla's US unit recalls 400+ cartons of generic anti-cancer drug: USFDA

A US-based subsidiary of drugmaker Cipla is recalling over 400 cartons of generic anti-cancer medication due to a manufacturing issue, according to the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

Warren (New Jersey)-based Cipla USA, Inc is recalling Nilotinib Capsules in two strengths (150 mg and 200 mg), the US health regulator said in its latest Enforcement Report.

The company is recalling the affected lot (271 and 164 cartons) due to "failed tablet/capsule specifications", it stated.

Cipla USA, Inc initiated the Class III voluntary recall on February 18 this year.

According to the USFDA, a Class III recall is initiated in a "situation in which use of, or exposure to, a violative product is not likely to cause adverse health consequences".