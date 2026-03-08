Home / Companies / News / Cipla's US unit recalls 400+ cartons of generic anti-cancer drug: USFDA

Cipla's US unit recalls 400+ cartons of generic anti-cancer drug: USFDA

Warren (New Jersey) based Cipla USA, Inc is recalling Nilotinib Capsules in two strengths (150 mg and 200 mg), the US health regulator said

pharma medicine drugs
e company is recalling the affected lot (271 and 164 cartons) due to "failed tablet/capsule specifications".
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 08 2026 | 11:04 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

A US-based subsidiary of drugmaker Cipla is recalling over 400 cartons of generic anti-cancer medication due to a manufacturing issue, according to the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

Warren (New Jersey)-based Cipla USA, Inc is recalling Nilotinib Capsules in two strengths (150 mg and 200 mg), the US health regulator said in its latest Enforcement Report.

The company is recalling the affected lot (271 and 164 cartons) due to "failed tablet/capsule specifications", it stated.

Cipla USA, Inc initiated the Class III voluntary recall on February 18 this year.

According to the USFDA, a Class III recall is initiated in a "situation in which use of, or exposure to, a violative product is not likely to cause adverse health consequences".

Nilotinib works by blocking the action of the abnormal protein that signals cancer cells to multiply. This helps to stop or slow the spread of cancer cells.

India has the highest number of USFDA-compliant pharmaceutical plants outside of the US.

Indian pharmaceutical companies supply a substantial proportion of drugs to US residents, with four out of 10 of all prescriptions filled in the US in 2022 being supplied by Indian companies.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Jaquar Group eyes scaling lighting business revenue to ₹1,700 cr in 3 yrs

Swiggy, magicpin, Zomato see food delivery regain growth momentum in Q3FY26

Go Digit gets GST demand notice of about ₹170 crore for FY18-FY22

Omaxe sells out 2 Faridabad projects; 120 commercial units fetch ₹160 crore

Vedanta aims to raise women workforce share to 35%, launches hiring drive

Topics :USFDAFDAcancer drugs

First Published: Mar 08 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story