Citi India institutional asset book crosses ₹1 trillion after retail exit

“This milestone reflects the scale of the institutional opportunity in India, the strength of the platform we have built to serve it, and the focused investments Citi has made to grow the institutional banking business,” said Jeegar Shah, chief financial officer, Citi India.

“As envisaged under the strategy refresh, following the divestiture of our consumer banking business in March 2023, we have redeployed capital and resources to support growth in our core institutional business. Since then, the institutional asset book has nearly doubled, with approximately 60 per cent of the growth coming from loans, comprising trade loans, corporate loans and so on,” Shah told Business Standard, adding that the remaining growth has come from structured products, including securitisation, commercial paper, corporate bonds and related products, which have grown nearly fivefold over the same period.