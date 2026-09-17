Clarity needed on powers of Tata Sons' board, parent trusts: Experts

“A decision as important as the appointment of the chairperson should ideally have been unanimous. There must be a good reason why Chandrasekaran had resigned. Having the confidence of the promoter is a very important factor in steering any company, especially a conglomerate as big as Tatas,” said Ankit Singhi, head of corporate affairs and compliances, Corporate Professionals.

“It is not the greatest example of good corporate governance standards. There is no alignment between the board members and the majority shareholder which is Tata Trusts. It is good to have different opinions, but, if the Board decides upon listing and extension of Chandrasekaran’s term as a collective, then it has to be put to vote at the AGM. The Trusts which own 66 per cent shares, are likely to vote against these two decisions,” said Shriram Subramanian, founder, InGovern Research.