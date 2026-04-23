Classic Legends reroutes exports, turns profitable amid US uncertainty

Motorcycle maker Classic Legends, the parent company behind the brands Jawa, BSA, and Yezdi, has redirected its export strategy towards Europe and other global markets while turning profitable, as it navigates ongoing uncertainty in the United States that had earlier left around 5,000 motorcycles stranded in transit.

Speaking to Business Standard, Anupam Thareja, co-founder of Classic Legends, said the company has shifted inventory originally meant for the US to alternative markets such as Mexico and Europe, where demand remains robust. “The US channel is still not clear. The moment this uncertainty gets over, we will open, but right now it is not viable,” he said.