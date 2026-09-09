Classic Legends to double capacity to over 200K units by year-end

Classic Legends, the maker of Jawa and Yezdi motorcycles, plans to more than double its production capacity to over 200,000 units by the end of this year, building manufacturing headroom to cater to expected growth in the premium motorcycle market.

The company sold 45,409 motorcycles in FY26, up 39.8 per cent from 32,482 units in FY25, according to Fada data. In August, sales rose 60.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to 4,256 units from 2,649 units. At the August run-rate, the company is currently selling around 51,000 motorcycles annually.

Against this sales base, Classic Legends is creating substantially higher manufacturing headroom, with capacity set to rise from around 120,000 motorcycles currently to more than 200,000 units by the end of the year.

“We can make up to 120,000 motorcycles immediately. We are already doubling the capacity, so by the end of the year we will take our capacity to over 200,000. So we will be taking care of it next year,” said Anupam Thareja, cofounder, Classic Legends. The additional capacity is primarily intended to support growth in the domestic market, while exports are also expected to become a larger contributor. Thareja said the company’s exports have grown more than five-fold over the previous year, although domestic sales currently account for the bulk of its volumes. The company is also expanding its retail network to support higher sales. Classic Legends currently has around 430 dealerships and expects the network to approach 500 during the festive season. It covers around 86 per cent of the motorcycle market, with further expansion planned in tier-II, III markets.