CloudExtel eyes acquisitions worth ₹1,500-2,000 crore over five years

Macquarie-backed independent active infrastructure provider CloudExtel is planning to spend ₹1,500 crore-₹2,000 crore over the next three to five years to acquire smaller, local cable operating companies, and niche players, as it aims to take a larger share of the network-as-a-service (Naas) market.

“We want to buy companies. The range for each of the acquisitions could be between ₹500 crore-₹900 crore, which will give us a deeper footprint across markets. We have built out in Mumbai and we will focus on that,” Cofounder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Kunal Bajaj said in an interaction with Business Standard.