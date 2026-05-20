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CloudExtel eyes acquisitions worth ₹1,500-2,000 crore over five years

Macquarie-backed telecom infrastructure firm plans to acquire smaller cable operators and niche firms as it expands its network-as-a-service and data-centre connectivity business

kunal bajaj, cloudextel
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Kunal Bajaj, CEO & Co-Founder - CloudExtel
Gulveen Aulakh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 5:31 PM IST
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Macquarie-backed independent active infrastructure provider CloudExtel is planning to spend ₹1,500 crore-₹2,000 crore over the next three to five years to acquire smaller, local cable operating companies, and niche players, as it aims to take a larger share of the network-as-a-service (Naas) market.
 
“We want to buy companies. The range for each of the acquisitions could be between ₹500 crore-₹900 crore, which will give us a deeper footprint across markets. We have built out in Mumbai and we will focus on that,” Cofounder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Kunal Bajaj said in an interaction with Business Standard.
 
Most of the acquisitions will be driven by debt, on the back of funding of about $100 million raised from Macquarie Capital, which took a majority stake in the Mumbai-based company in 2023. It also raised debt of ₹200 crore from private sector banks for building infrastructure for AI, cloud and data center connectivity. The company clocked revenues of ₹224 crore for financial year 2025 (FY25), with compunded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35 per cent, as per data from Tracxn.
 
CloudExtel is a full-stack NaaS provider, which basically offers a neutral network on the back-end for internet service providers, enterprises including public sector units, and for large carriers like Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel or Vodafone Idea, to offload some of their traffic in high-congestion regions. The company uses small cell or micro-sites and virtualised radio active networks to provide this neutral network.
 
The inorganic route for expansion comes at a time when capex rollouts by private sector telcos are stabalising, with carriers looking more towards densification of their 5G networks across markets. “For companies that may be capital constrained or resource constrained, the Naas model with a neutral host offers a viable option,” Bajaj said.
 
He added that the company’s ability of acquiring a site and making it operational within a week has enabled it to raise the number of sites under the Naas model.
 
CloudExtel will also expand its data center connectivity segment which it began last year, on the back of 1,200 km of built out fibre networks. “We will begin from Mumbai and then scale it up. The recent debt raise of ₹200 crore will be used for this,” he added. The strategy aligns with surging fibre demand, driven by data centres and 5G, which will start bringing in annuity-like revenues with contracts spanning about 10-15 years.
 

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Topics :MacquarieTelecominfrastructure

First Published: May 20 2026 | 5:30 PM IST

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