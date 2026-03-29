CMS Info Systems acquires FSS' ATM management business for ₹115 crore

CMS Info Systems on Sunday announced the acquisition of Financial Software and Systems' (FSS) managed services business for Rs 115 crore to strengthen its position in the end-to-end ATM management space.

The transaction involves the transfer of operating assets and novation of customer contracts, and is expected to close in Q1 FY27, according to a statement.

It will add 8,000 automated teller machines (ATMs) to take CMS' portfolio in the management solutions business, where it acts as a technology provider and operations partner for banks, to 39,000 machines. It will also add new private sector banking relationships.

CMS' Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Rajiv Kaul said the managed services industry is consolidating, and banks are looking to work with fewer and larger partners.