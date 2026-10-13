In a first, co-working beats IT/ITeS in office leasing in January-September

Similarly, Karan Chopra, chairman and co-CEO of Table Space, said the growth of flex workspaces was driving greater convergence between traditional leasing and managed-office models. “Operators are taking larger spaces, and in some cases entire buildings, under conventional leasing arrangements to serve enterprise requirements,” he said.

“Large occupiers, in particular global capability centres (GCCs), are running an increasingly blended portfolio. They have long-term, customised campuses for their core teams and flex space for speed, pilots and expansion. Many flex operators also rent entire buildings on conventional terms,” Jain said, adding that the two forms of leasing were closely connected, with both forming part of a single office ecosystem.