Coal India files DRHP to sell 10% stake in subsidiary SECL through IPO

Coal India Ltd (CIL) has filed the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) for the proposed initial public offering (IPO) of its wholly owned subsidiary South Eastern Coalfields Ltd (SECL), through which it plans to divest a 10 per cent stake in the coal producer.

Coal India currently holds 100 per cent of SECL’s paid-up equity capital of 668.06 crore shares. The proposed sale of 66.81 crore shares represents 10 per cent of the company’s existing equity. If the entire offer is completed, Coal India’s holding would consequently come down to 90 per cent. In an IPO, an offer for sale (OFS) is a mechanism through which existing shareholders sell a portion of their stake.

The proceeds from the OFS will accrue to Coal India. SECL will not receive any proceeds from the offer, according to the DRHP. “Our Company expects that listing of the equity shares will enhance our visibility and brand image, provide liquidity and a public market for the equity shares in India,” SECL said in the DRHP. The DRHP, dated November 1, was filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Coal India said in a regulatory filing on Monday. The proposed listing will bring a sizeable coal producer with a substantial earnings base to the stock market. SECL reported revenue from operations of ₹32,956.52 crore and profit after tax (PAT) of ₹4,754.59 crore in 2025-26. Its operational earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹7,423.77 crore.

SECL produced 176.29 million tonnes (mt) of coal in FY26, accounting for 16.94 per cent of India's total coal production during the year, according to the DRHP. It was the second-largest coal-producing subsidiary of Coal India, contributing 22.95 per cent of the parent company's total output. Its production increased 5.25 per cent from 167.49 mt in FY25, the highest production growth among Coal India's subsidiaries during the period. The company's operations are concentrated in the Korba coalfield in Chhattisgarh. Its three major opencast mines, including Gevra, Dipka and Kusmunda, together produced about 126 mt in FY26, accounting for 71.48 per cent of SECL's total output. The three mines have a combined environmental clearance capacity of 172.5 million tonnes per annum (mtpa).