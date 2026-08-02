Coal India July coal supplies hit record high, production rises 8.44%

State-owned miner Coal India Limited (CIL) today announced that its production in July 2026 grew 8.44 per cent to 50.36 million tonnes (MT), while supplies of the fuel rose 18.38 per cent to 64.19 MT over the same month last year.

The coal supplied in July 2026 marks the highest-ever coal offtake for the month in the company's history. The previous highest July supply stood at 60.5 MT, achieved in 2024-25.

"The strong operational momentum follows another record performance in June FY27, when CIL supplied 65.95 MT of coal, its highest-ever supply for the month of June. Consequently, the company's cumulative coal supplies during the first four months of FY27 (April-July) rose 6.9 per cent at 262.04 MT, the highest-ever volume supplied for the corresponding period," the company said in a statement.

The previous record for highest supplies in the April-July period stood at 259.4 MT, achieved during 2024-25. The company said despite the challenges posed by heavy rain, it had recorded healthy growth in coal production. "Simultaneously, it has sustained strong momentum in coal supplies through a demand-responsive inventory optimisation strategy, enabling it to maintain a comfortable balance between production and supplies," CIL said. Coal supplies to the power sector, the company's largest consumer segment, also grew 18 per cent, increasing to 49.77 MT in July 2026 from 42.35 MT in the corresponding month of the previous year.