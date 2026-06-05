Coal India offers record 35 MT coal under linkage auction to curb imports

Coal India Ltd (CIL) on Friday announced a series of measures to boost coal availability for non-regulated sector (NRS) consumers and improve operational flexibility, as part of efforts to reduce import dependence and meet rising industrial demand.

The state-run miner in a statement said it will offer a record 35 million tonnes of coal under its linkage auction window scheduled for June 12, targeting high-grade coal consumers such as the sponge iron sector. The move is expected to curb imports of high gross calorific value coal.

CIL has also allowed steel producers in the coking coal segment to sell coal middlings -- a byproduct of washed coal -- in the open market if not used for captive power generation. The provision has been enabled under the ongoing Tranche-X linkage auctions that began on June 3.

The company said it has offered 13.75 million tonnes of coal to the steel (coking) sub-sector in the current tranche and increased flexibility for consortium changes during contract periods to five times, up from two earlier. In another change, non-regulated sector consumers setting up greenfield or brownfield projects will now be allowed to secure coal linkages prior to commissioning, with supply permitted within three years of allocation, a move aimed at easing project financing and improving fuel security. For the power sector, CIL said it continues to meet demand through multiple auction windows, with 57.8 million tonnes offered under short-term Window-II auctions and 69.2 million tonnes under medium- and long-term Window-I auctions between January and May of the current fiscal year.