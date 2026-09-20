Coal India plans to raise annual R&D spending to ₹500 crore by FY30

Coal India Ltd (CIL) plans to increase its annual research and development (R&D) expenditure to Rs 500 crore by 2029-30, as the state-run miner seeks to accelerate the development and commercialisation of technologies spanning mining, critical minerals, clean coal and energy transition, according to a coal ministry statement.

The company has planned R&D expenditure of Rs 225 crore for 2026-27, rising to Rs 350 crore in 2027-28, Rs 400 crore in 2028-29 and Rs 500 crore in 2029-30. This compares with actual expenditure of Rs 61.31 crore in 2023-24, Rs 245.38 crore in 2024-25 and Rs 183.88 crore in 2025-26.

CIL’s 2026 R&D policy prioritises projects at Technology Readiness Level (TRL) 4 and above, indicating a greater focus on technologies that can move towards demonstration and commercial deployment. The company’s current R&D portfolio comprises 20 projects with an approved outlay of Rs 231 crore.

Among the areas being pursued is the development of an integrated graphite value chain, covering mining, beneficiation, purification, spheronisation, coating and production of anode materials. CIL, in collaboration with the Non-Ferrous Technology Development Centre (NFTDC), has proposed a demonstration plant for coated spherical purified graphite (CSPG) with a purity of at least 99.95 per cent. Commercial scale-up of the graphite programme will be taken up after establishing consistent product quality, process performance and customer qualification, the statement said. The company is also pursuing domestic opportunities in graphite in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, along with rare earth element and rare-metal opportunities in Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra. CIL said these efforts were being supported through collaborations with Indian Rare Earths Ltd, NFTDC, Curtin University, Hindustan Copper and state entities.

The R&D thrust areas include artificial intelligence, machine learning and Internet of Things-based smart mining, mine planning and exploration, mine safety, waste-to-wealth, alternative uses of coal, renewable energy, clean coal, beneficiation and mineral processing. CIL’s diversification portfolio also includes four coal-to-chemicals projects with a combined estimated project cost of around Rs 69,346 crore. These comprise a 1.27 million tonne annual-capacity urea project at Talcher Fertilizers, a 0.66 million tonne annual-capacity ammonium nitrate project under Bharat Coal Gasification & Chemicals, and two synthetic natural gas projects. The company is also expanding into grid-scale energy storage. Its projects include a 187.5 Mw/750 Mwh battery energy storage system (BESS) at Choutuppal in Telangana and an 80 Mw/320 Mwh BESS portfolio across four locations in Odisha.