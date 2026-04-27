Coal India Q4 results: Net profit rises 12% on higher other income

Coal India Ltd (CIL) on Monday reported a 12 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 2026, aided by higher other income, improved realisations, and lower stripping activity, even as coal offtake remained subdued.

Consolidated profit after tax rose to ₹10,908 crore in the January–March quarter of FY26 from ₹9,740 crore a year earlier. Revenue from operations increased 6 per cent to ₹46,490 crore, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) climbed 12 per cent to ₹17,917 crore.

For the state-run miner, a key contributor to the rise in quarterly earnings was other income, which surged 30 per cent to ₹5,128 crore from ₹3,939 crore a year earlier.

Operationally, coal production during the March quarter rose marginally to 239 million tonnes from 237.69 million tonnes a year ago. However, offtake declined 2 per cent to 199.1 million tonnes from 202 million tonnes, indicating softer demand from key consumer sectors. The company's board recommended a final dividend of ₹5.25 per equity share. For the full financial year, Coal India's performance was weaker. Consolidated net profit fell 12 per cent to ₹31,071 crore in FY26 from ₹35,450 crore in FY25. Revenue from operations remained largely flat at ₹1.68 lakh crore, while EBITDA declined 11 per cent to ₹53,276 crore.