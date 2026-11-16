Coal India's Mahanadi Coalfields seeks $9.55 billion valuation in IPO
The company, the third subsidiary of state-run Coal India to go public this year, is seeking a valuation of up to ₹90,001 crore ($9.55 billion)
The company, the third subsidiary of state-run Coal India to go public this year, is seeking a valuation of up to ₹90,001 crore ($9.55 billion)
India's state-owned Coal India unit Mahanadi Coalfields has set a price band of ₹129 to ₹136 per share for its initial public offering, a filing showed on Monday.
The company, the third subsidiary of state-run Coal India to go public this year, is seeking a valuation of up to ₹90,001 crore ($9.55 billion).
The IPO will open for subscription from November 19 to November 23.
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First Published: Nov 16 2026 | 9:11 AM IST