Coal India's Q1 capex rises 16% to ₹3,399 crore, exceeds quarterly target

State-owned miner Coal India Ltd (CIL) on Tuesday said its capital expenditure (capex) during the first quarter ended June 2026 (Q1FY27) grew 16 per cent to ₹3,399 crore against the capex of ₹2,914 crore incurred during the corresponding quarter in FY26.

“The company also surpassed its quarterly capex target of ₹3,349 crore, achieving 101.5 percent of the planned expenditure. The company’s Q1 spending represents 20.60 percent of CIL’s total capex target of ₹16,500 crore for the current financial year,” it said in a statement.

Land acquisition and related rehabilitation & resettlement (R&R) activities accounted for the highest expenditure during the quarter at ₹804 crore, constituting one-fourth of the total capex. The company said timely acquisition of land is a critical prerequisite for coal mining as mining projects cannot commence or expand without it, irrespective of the availability of coal reserves.

“Reflecting on its strategic importance, land acquisition and related activities have been allocated the highest capex target of ₹4,173 crore out of the company’s total annual capex target for 2026-27,” CIL said. The company invested ₹754 crore for the development of railway sidings and rail corridors in an effort to strengthen coal evacuation infrastructure. Additionally, the company spent ₹195 crore on the construction of coal handling plants, silos, weighbridges and roads, taking the cumulative expenditure on coal evacuation infrastructure to ₹949 crore during the quarter. Capex under the plant & machinery segment stood at ₹819 crore, covering procurement of heavy earth moving machinery (HEMM), construction and expansion of washeries, and other plant and equipment-related activities. This category accounted for nearly one-fourth of the company’s total quarterly capex.

“Expenditure on land acquisition, development of coal evacuation infrastructure, and plant & machinery constitute the major components of our capital expenditure. Together, these three broad heads accounted for 75 per cent of the total capex incurred during the first quarter. These strategic investments have laid a strong foundation for the company to achieve its production and supply targets for the ongoing FY,” said Chairman B Sairam. As part of its ongoing diversification into clean energy, CIL incurred a capital expenditure of ₹278 crore on solar projects during the quarter, while investments in the company’s joint ventures amounted to ₹207 crore.