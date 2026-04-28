Coal India shares rise over 3% after Q4 profit jumps 11.1% Y-o-Y

Shares of state-owned CIL on Tuesday ended over 3 per cent higher after the firm reported an 11.1 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for the March quarter.

The stock ended at ₹466.95, up 3.10 per cent on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 4.63 per cent to ₹473.90.

On the NSE, the stock climbed 3.20 per cent to end at ₹467. During the day, it surged 4.72 per cent to ₹473.90 apiece.

In traded volume terms, 18.44 lakh shares of the firm were traded at BSE and 267.32 lakh shares on the NSE during the day.

CIL on Monday reported an 11.1 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to ₹10,839.18 crore in the March quarter, driven by higher revenue.