Coal India to set up Chile, Singapore units for critical minerals push

CIL Chairman and Managing Director B Sairam told Business Standard that the miner has already identified a lithium block in Chile and completed due diligence, while final approval from the Chilean government is awaited.

“If approvals from the Chilean government come through, we may be able to start mining processes there within 2-3 years,” Sairam said.

The Singapore subsidiary will serve as CIL’s platform for Australia-focused collaborations in critical minerals, rare earth elements, copper, and coking coal.

“We are trying to collaborate with some of the good mining operators in Australia in the field of critical minerals, rare earths, coking coal, and copper. All these things are presently at the due diligence stage,” he said.

According to Sairam, the subsidiaries are being structured not only for mining operations but also for processing, beneficiation, logistics, regulatory clearances, and market linkages across the critical minerals value chain.