Coal India to set up Chile, Singapore units for critical minerals push

“The investment requirement is around Rs 430 crore, while projected revenue potential over the 10-year mine life is estimated at around Rs 2,500 crore,” he said.
“This will effectively be Coal India’s first mining activity outside coal, and that too in critical minerals,” he added.
CIL is also exploring opportunities in beach sand minerals under the Centre’s proposed rare earth corridor spanning Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Odisha, and Tamil Nadu. The company is in discussions with Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala regarding beach sand mineral blocks containing rare earth and critical minerals.
Sairam said CIL would evaluate each rare earth and critical mineral project individually based on financial viability and expected returns before committing investments.