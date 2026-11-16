Coal India to use MCL IPO proceeds for ₹1 trillion diversification plan

Coal India will use the proceeds from the proposed ₹8,981 crore initial public offering (IPO) of its subsidiary Mahanadi Coalfields (MCL) to fund its diversification plans, including investments in coal gasification, critical minerals and renewable energy, the companies’ management said on Monday.

The IPO, which will open for subscription on November 19 and close on November 23, is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) by Coal India. The parent company is offloading up to 66.18 crore shares, or around 10 per cent of MCL, at a price band of ₹129-136 per share. The proceeds will go to Coal India, and MCL will not receive any funds from the issue. The minimum bid lot is 110 shares.

Business Standard reported in May that Coal India had earmarked capital expenditure of around ₹1 trillion over the next four to five years for its diversification plan beyond coal. Of this, it has allocated equity of around ₹30,000 crore, which will be partly funded through the proceeds from the MCL share sale, the management said at a media briefing. MCL, however, said it did not require capital from the IPO as it has cash and bank balances of around ₹20,000 crore and generates ₹12,000-13,000 crore in cash. The company spends around ₹3,000 crore annually, largely on land acquisition and evacuation infrastructure, and funds this through internal resources.