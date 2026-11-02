Coal India unit South Eastern Coalfields files for $800 million IPO

By Rajesh Mascarenhas

South Eastern Coalfields Ltd., a unit of state-run Coal India Ltd., has filed a draft prospectus with India’s markets regulator for an initial public offering.

The offering will consist entirely of shares sold by parent Coal India, with no fresh issuance, according to the draft prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India. Coal India plans to sell as many as 668.1 million shares, according to the prospectus.

SBI Capital Markets Ltd., ICICI Securities Ltd., IDBI Capital Markets & Securities Ltd. and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Ltd. are the book-running lead managers for the offering.

The IPO could raise as much as $800 million, people familiar with the matter have said.