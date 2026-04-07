Coforge appoints Sunil Fernandes as COO to lead delivery, AI push

Coforge, an AI-native engineering services player, on Tuesday announced that Sunil Fernandes has been promoted to the position of chief operating officer (COO). Fernandes will oversee global delivery in addition to key Coforge operations, including admin, facilities, and internal IT services. He is based in Princeton, NJ, and will continue to report to Coforge Chief Executive Officer Sudhir Singh.

As COO, Fernandes will be responsible for improving the company’s execution and scale, accelerating the adoption of AI-native practices across engineering, delivery, and internal operations, and ensuring consistent, high-quality outcomes for clients.

“Sunil has a combination of leadership skills, technical expertise, and strategic thinking, which will be critical to transforming Coforge’s operations to support our growth ambitions,” said Coforge Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director Sudhir Singh. “This promotion is based on his strong performance as CDO and reinforces our commitment to building an organisation that can compete and win in an AI-driven services landscape.”