Coforge confident of growth outlook, deal pipeline at record: JM Financial

Coforge is confident of its growth outlook, helped by broad-based revenue growth across verticals and geographies and a record deal pipeline, according to a report by JM Financial.

The company, which recently saw its chairman and one independent director quit over governance issues, has said the focus remains on delivering constant-currency revenue growth within a sustainable quarterly band of 3-4 per cent sequentially, although occasionally this could be slightly better.

“The company indicated that its large-deal pipeline is at a record level, and that Q2FY27 could see large-deal signings greater than what was signed in a full year 2-3 years back,” JM Financial wrote in a note.