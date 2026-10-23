Coforge Q2 results: Net profit surges 56.5% to ₹588 cr, revenue up 53.6%

Coforge posted a 56.5 per cent increase in consolidated profit to Rs 588 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2026, driven by AI-led execution of deals, the company said on Friday.

The IT firm had posted a net profit of Rs 375.8 crore in the same period a year ago.

"Right now the margin uptake that we are seeing is in the existing fixed price projects where AI is getting infused," Coforge Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, Sudhir Singh, said during the company's earnings call.

Coforge signed 8 large deals the highest number signed in a single quarter across North America, Europe and Australia, which led to a total contract value of the new orders of USD 1.04 billion during the reported quarter.

The company increased the operational profit margin guidance to 17 per cent for the next year from the range of 15.5 per cent to 16 per cent. Revenue from operations during the reported quarter increased by 53.6 per cent to Rs 6,171 crore from Rs 4,016 crore a year ago. "The 10.1 per cent sequential growth and 40.1 per cent YoY growth in US dollar terms, a 3.8 per cent sequential organic constant currency growth, a next twelve-month signed order book of USD 2.38 billion, an order intake of over USD 1 billion and eight large deals, the most the firm has ever signed in a single quarter, have put us firmly on course to be the industry growth leader for the third year running," Singh said.