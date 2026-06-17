Coforge's $5 bn growth sprint hinges on Encora acquisition, big deals

Analysts Abhishek Pathak and Keval Bhagat of Motilal Oswal Research believe Coforge’s margin profile appears structurally stronger than historical levels. That said, continued investments in sales capabilities, AI assets, partnerships, and talent could mean that margin progression may not be linear, they added. The brokerage has a ‘buy’ rating on the stock with a target price of ₹1,900, given the improving margin profile, strong deal wins, and consistent growth outperformance.

The company is also utilising AI solutions to drive growth across verticals and improve efficiencies. ICICI Securities pointed out that Coforge has rebuilt its offerings by embedding agentic AI across all its solutions. This, according to analysts at the brokerage, led by Ruchi Mukhija, is leading to AI deflation or cannibalisation of revenue but, at the same time, is lifting revenue in new areas such as AI-led application management services, technology modernisation, and AI-native product engineering. The brokerage has maintained a ‘buy’ rating with a target price of ₹1,690.