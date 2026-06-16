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Coforge targets $5 billion revenue by 2030 on AI, deals and acquisitions

The mid-tier IT firm plans to drive growth through large deals, AI investments, acquisitions and expansion in healthcare, public-sector and GCC businesses

Coforge (Photo: Company website)
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Coforge will also focus on public sector and healthcare business, beyond its traditional stronghold of insurance, banking and financial service (BFS) and travel | (Photo: Company website)
Avik Das New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2026 | 9:17 PM IST
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Mid-tier Information Technology (IT) company Coforge is looking to double its revenue to $5 billion by 2030 from about $2.4 billion now as it looks to scale up key accounts, materialise its artificial intelligence (AI) bets and also buy other firms along the way to provide immediate inorganic revenue, its chief executive officer and executive director Sudhir Singh said.
 
That is an ambitious bet from a company, which touched a billion dollar in cumulative revenue just three years ago, but has been growing at break-neck speed since the pandemic. It finished last financial year with $1.8 billion of organic revenue and will add another $600 million from its acquisition of AI firm Encora last year. 
With a revenue of $1.8 billion, the company is currently ranked number seven, behind the big five and LTM, which finished at about $4.8 billion, according to a presentation made to investors on Tuesday. The gap between number six and seven is currently huge but Coforge would be looking to make rapid gains even though LTM also has a target of $10 billion by 2031. 
“We are projecting this based on the organic growth rate we have had over the last few years and discounting the bump up we can get from AI. While the market has been stressed over the last few years, our growth has increased,” Singh said. 
Indian IT services companies have been trudging through a lengthy period of very sluggish revenue growth and margin pressure as competition in legacy business intensifies, AI deflationary impact on that revenue kicks in and pure play AI revenue continues to remain small. Yet, mid-tier IT firms have bucked the overall trend, with high double-digit growth and differentiated offerings that have helped them win deals in a challenging macroeconomic situation. 
What has worked for Coforge, analysts say, is its hyperspecialisation in select sectors such as banking and financial services (BFS), insurance, travel, tourism and hospitality (TTH) and public enterprises. Coforge’s growth has also been propelled by three levers: a strong domain-led go-to-market strategy, early bets on platforms and IP-led solutions, and a willingness to be aggressive in deal pursuit while other firms are more conservative. 
Singh said the company is also banking on large deals, classified as those with total contract value of $20 million and above. Such deals are now at 21, up from 11, two years back. The icing on the cake is the deal with US travel company Sabre, for $1.5 billion, for 10 years. 
Coforge will also focus on public sector and healthcare business, beyond its traditional stronghold of insurance, banking and financial service (BFS) and travel. Revenue from healthcare is expected to touch $750 million by 2030, from $402 million, while government business outside India will be about $250 million, up from $131 million. BFS is expected to touch $1 billlion. 
In addition, the company’s partnerships with global capability centres (GCC) is also yielding rich dividends. Unlike other companies, which do not break up their revenue from GCCs, Coforge last week said that the vertical contributed about 10 per cent to the top line annually. It won a $21 million, five-year build-operate-transfer (BOT) deal with a financial group in the UAE to set up a dedicated GCC for IT and business process service. The operations involve back-office functions, ranging from remittance operations to compliance management and finance & accounting.
 
   

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Topics :CoforgeIT servicesIndian IT services firmsBFSI

First Published: Jun 16 2026 | 9:17 PM IST

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