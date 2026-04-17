Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar's pay rises 28% to $21.5 million in 2025

Cognizant chief executive officer (CEO) Ravi Kumar’s annual compensation jumped up by 28 per cent to $21.5 million for 2025 from a year earlier, while that of chief financial officer (CFO) Jatin Dalal’s dropped 30 per cent to $7.08 million, as per the latest proxy statement filed with the US regulators.

Kumar and Dalal, along with John Kim, chief legal officer, Surya Gummadi, president of the Americas business, and Ganesh Ayyar, president of Asia Pacific and Japan and industry solutions group, are the five top compensated executives in the Nasdaq-listed company.

Kumar, who joined Cognizant three years ago after a long stint with rival Infosys, earned about $1.3 million in salary, which was up 9.2 per cent. Besides this, he earned $15.8 million in stock awards, and $4.4 million in non-equity incentive plan compensation last year. Unlike 2023, he was not rewarded with a bonus this time.

“Kumar’s realised compensation was significantly lower than his target direct compensation primarily because his 2025 PSU grants are scheduled to vest, subject to the satisfaction of performance criteria, in future periods. His 2025 realised compensation consisted principally of his base salary, 2025 ACI award payout at 169% of target and quarterly vestings of RSUs in the aggregate amount of approximately $4,988,000,” the proxy statement said. Dalal, the long-time CFO with Wipro, saw this salary zoom to $825,000 from $750,000, a year earlier. He got $4.84 million in stock awards and $1.39 million in non-equity incentive plan compensation. He did not get a bonus unlike the last two years.

Under Kumar, the company is trying to turn around from years of underperformance by focusing on winning large deals worth $100 million and above. Kumar claims that Cognizant is already back among the top four global IT services players way before than his target of reaching the milestone by 2027. The pay ratio of CEO to median employees was 477:1, up from 378:1, a year earlier. The median pay of employees has risen to about $45,138 from $44,500 in the same period. Kumar, on his part, said the services companies need to capitalise on the artificial intelligence (AI) velocity gap -- the growing chasm between the trillions of dollars invested in AI infrastructure and the slower realisation of P&L value. Companies are facing enormous complexity as they retool their workforces with human and digital labour, redesign operating models, refactor software development, embrace agentic workflows and shift towards AI-native technology architectures all at once.