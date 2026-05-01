Cognizant may cut 7,000-15,000 jobs as part of its Project Leap programme

Cognizant’s headcount at the end of March was 357,600. Most of its employees are based in India, making the impact potentially sizeable. As of December 31, there were 256,900 in India, 41,600 in North America, 14,600 in continental Europe, and 7,800 in the United Kingdom. “The Project Leap ambition is to drive cost savings through the ‘cost of delivery’ model, and that should also help the gross margin as we execute for the rest of the year,” Chief Financial Officer Jatin Dalal told analysts in a post-earnings conference call. The company’s shares have slumped, with the stock losing a third of its value since the start of the year.