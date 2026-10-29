Cognizant trims 2026 revenue growth guidance again amid macro uncertainty

Cognizant cut its annual guidance for the second time this year, highlighting the challenging macroeconomic environment, which has grown more complex in the last three months, and hobbled growth prospects for the information technology (IT) services companies.

The Nasdaq-listed company, which follows a calendar year, now expects to grow between 4-4.4 per cent on constant currency, down from 4-5.5 per cent it guided in July. At the start of the year, it expected to grow between 4-6.5 per cent.

For the third quarter ended September 30, Cognizant’s net profit jumped to $627 million from $274 million a year earlier due to lower provision of income taxes. Revenue was up 4.6 per cent to $5.7 billion while on constant currency, it was up 4.8 per cent.

“A lot has changed in 2026 and the macro has not improved,” Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ravi Kumar told a virtual media gathering. “Oil prices are up and so are inflation and interest rates. AI is a tailwind, progressively moving to building new things from just productivity benefits. That should outpace the productivity benefits we share with the clients. But to unlock that, there should be discretionary spending and has not happened in the way it should have,” he added. Cognizant’s revenue growth guidance cut move follows that of Infosys, which also trimmed its guidance alluding to weak macro, heightened uncertainties and lower than expected discretionary spends in AI.

Cognizant outperformed its Indian rivals in a weak quarter both in dollar and constant currency growth. It only lagged behind Tech Mahindra, which grew at 6.8 per cent and 7.2 per cent respectively on a smaller base. However, what should be a cause of worry is weak organic growth and a drop in total contract value (TCV) of deals for the second successive quarter. On a trailing-12-month basis, bookings increased 4 per cent year-over-year to $28.7 billion, but bookings in the third quarter declined 7 per cent compared to last year. Third quarter bookings included three large deals, which are deals with TCV of $100 million or more.