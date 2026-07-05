Colgate India to strengthening leadership, improve operational efficiency

"Our strong double-digit growth in e-commerce and competitive excellence in quick commerce are powered by best-in-class technology and a team whose resilience is unmatched. By combining sharpened execution with digital precision, we ensure Colgate remains an essential constant for every Indian consumer, across every touchpoint," Narasimhan added.
While talking about FY26 performance, she noted that the year presented challenges, as persistent headwinds, shifting consumer preferences, rural-urban dynamics, geopolitical uncertainties and macroeconomic pressures tested the company at every turn.
"We succeeded by doubling down on three strategic pillars: leading category growth through science-backed superiority, maintaining uncompromising cost discipline, and driving micro-distribution agility," she said.