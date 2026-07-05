Colgate India to strengthening leadership, improve operational efficiency

The company is refining its presence across traditional and digital retail, aiming to drive sustainable growth while contributing to a healthier future for its stakeholders.

Colgate-Palmolive India will focus on strengthening its leadership and improving operational efficiency as it moves towards 2030, Prabha Narasimhan, managing director of the oral care major, said in her letter to shareholders in the company's annual report.

"Our strong double-digit growth in e-commerce and competitive excellence in quick commerce are powered by best-in-class technology and a team whose resilience is unmatched. By combining sharpened execution with digital precision, we ensure Colgate remains an essential constant for every Indian consumer, across every touchpoint," Narasimhan added.

Colgate-Palmolive India is expanding into adjacent categories with new launches to cater to the modern consumer.

While talking about FY26 performance, she noted that the year presented challenges, as persistent headwinds, shifting consumer preferences, rural-urban dynamics, geopolitical uncertainties and macroeconomic pressures tested the company at every turn.