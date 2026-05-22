Colgate-Palmolive India Q4 profit flat amid GST-related charge impact

Colgate-Palmolive India saw its net profit remain largely flat in the quarter ended March at Rs 353.3 crore due to the inverted duty structure-related charge arising from GST changes, credit related to interest on income-tax refunds in the reporting and base quarter, and organisation restructuring costs. Excluding one-offs and exceptional items, its net profit was up 9 per cent in the quarter.

The oral-care major saw its revenue rise 9.1 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,595.4 crore, which the company said was due to momentum being broad-based across its core and premium portfolios and balanced between pricing and volume.