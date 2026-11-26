Electric vehicle (EV) energy solutions startup Exponent Energy sees an annual revenue opportunity of more than $500 million from deploying its battery and charging technology across 5,000 electric buses (e-bus) and 100,000 electric three-wheelers (3Ws), as it looks to expand its presence in India’s commercial vehicle (CV) market.

The numbers are indicative of the scale of the opportunity and are not time-bound deployment targets or formal revenue guidance, Cofounder Arun Vinayak told Business Standard. The company has not set a timeline for achieving these numbers, which, he said, represent only a fraction of the CVs on Indian roads.

The revenue estimate includes both battery sales and charging services, with charging expected to account for a sizeable share as the business scales. Exponent is positioning itself as an energy solutions provider rather than a battery supplier, with a business model that combines battery technology with recurring revenue from charging.

“For every dollar of battery we sell, we sell $3-4 of energy to the same battery already,” Vinayak said. The company said vehicles using its batteries purchase almost 98 per cent of their energy through its charging network.

The Bengaluru-based company currently has a few thousand vehicles on the road and operates 100 charging stations each in Bengaluru and Delhi. These stations are owned and operated by franchisees, who invest in the infrastructure. Exponent plans to expand into more cities through this model.