Exponent is expanding beyond new vehicle deployments through retrofit solutions for 3Ws. Its pilot in Bengaluru allows existing vehicles to be converted to electric. The retrofit kit costs around ₹1.5 lakh upfront. Customers opting for a monthly payment model pay ₹6,000-7,000 as a kit fee, in addition to charging costs of ₹4,000-5,000, depending on usage. The kit fee ends after three years, after which customers pay only for charging.
In the bus segment, the company has launched a 700-kilometre Bengaluru-Hyderabad e-bus corridor, with charging infrastructure along the route designed to enable 15-minute charging. It sees highway charging infrastructure as critical to accelerating the adoption of e-buses and trucks, where downtime and vehicle utilisation influence fleet economics.