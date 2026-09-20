ACE targets 15% of revenue from exports in three years, eyes new markets

Action Construction Equipment (ACE) expects to double the contribution of exports to its revenue over the next two to three years, as the Palwal-based construction equipment maker steps up its push into overseas markets, its Executive Director Sorab Agarwal told Business Standard in an interview on Sunday.

Exports, which currently account for around 7-8 per cent of revenue, could rise to 15 per cent as ACE expands beyond its traditional markets in Africa and Latin America.

“We feel that going forward... this can easily go up to 15 per cent. Maybe another 2-3 years down the line... even bigger than that,” he noted.

The expansion comes as ACE looks beyond markets where Indian construction equipment makers have traditionally sold their products. Agarwal said exports earlier largely meant Africa, Latin America and SAARC markets, but Indian manufacturers are now increasingly looking at North America, Australia and Europe.

Last financial year, exports accounted for 5 per cent of the company’s total revenue. Its share reached 7-8 per cent in the first half of 2026-27. “If the Middle East disruption (the ongoing West Asian conflict) had not happened, we could have added another 2-3 percentage points. We could have reached 8-10 per cent in exports this year instead of 7-8 per cent,” he said.

ACE reported consolidated revenue of ₹3,280 crore in FY26, down 1.4 per cent year-on-year, while profit after tax rose 1.4 per cent year-on-year to ₹415 crore.

ACE is currently seeing export growth from Africa and South America, while it is also working on entering Mexico. The company had been developing markets in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, but shipping disruptions linked to the ongoing West Asian conflict have delayed some consignments.

Agarwal said some initial stock orders for Saudi distributors had been ready since March but could not be shipped because shipping routes were disrupted. ACE has therefore been diverting its export efforts towards other markets while continuing to build its international presence.