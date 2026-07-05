Coal India's Q1 output falls 7.5% as supplies rise, stocks decline

Coal India Ltd's (CIL's) coal production fell 7.5 per cent year-on-year during the quarter ended June 2026, marking one of the steepest quarterly declines for the state-owned miner, as the company accelerated its transition from a production-led growth strategy to a demand-driven model aimed at reducing excess inventories and improving supply chain efficiency.

The company, which accounts for around 80 per cent of India's domestic coal output, produced 169.6 million tonnes (MT) of coal during the April-June quarter of FY27, down from 183.4 MT in the corresponding period last year, according to provisional production data. June production was largely flat at 57.4 MT compared with 57.8 MT a year earlier.

Despite lower output, CIL increased total coal supplies by 3.5 per cent to 197.7 MT during the first quarter from 191 MT in the year-ago period. Supplies during June alone rose 7.5 per cent to 65.8 MT from 61.2 MT a year earlier. The higher dispatches enabled the miner to liquidate 28.3 MT of pithead coal stocks during the quarter, reflecting what the company described as a conscious shift towards “demand-synchronised mining and inventory optimisation”. Business Standard had, in May, reported that CIL is pursuing an aggressive strategy to reduce inventories as the company targets coal production of 815 MT and a higher supply of 850 MT during FY27. The company signalled that while output growth may remain calibrated, meeting customer demand and reducing inventories will remain at the centre of its operating strategy.

“While the supply target is higher at 850 MT, efficiency will now be measured not only in terms of production, but also supply and dispatches. If we produce 815 MT and supply 850 MT, inventory could reduce by around 35 MT to 95 MT by the end of FY27,” Chairman and Managing Director B Sairam told Business Standard in an interview. He said the company began FY27 with around 130 MT of coal stock at its pitheads. "Over time, we aim to reduce inventory to more optimal levels of around 50 MT for operational flexibility," he said. "The reduction in pithead stock during the quarter was a conscious business decision aimed at improving inventory turnover, reducing carrying costs and enhancing supply chain efficiency," CIL said in an exchange filing. The company added that the move marks “a shift from a purely volume-driven approach to a value-driven and demand-responsive operating model,” with the objective of meeting customer requirements while systematically reducing excess inventory accumulated over previous years.