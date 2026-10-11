NTPC seeks C&I investors for 26% equity in co-generation projects

Power generator NTPC Ltd has invited expressions of interest (EoI) from commercial and industrial (C&I) entities willing to invest 26 per cent equity in cogeneration projects.

The initiative aims to explore opportunities for developing cogeneration facilities to meet industrial requirements for steam and electricity, alongside integrated power supply solutions based on coal, renewable energy and battery energy storage systems.

“With industries increasingly focusing on energy security, cost optimisation, and sustainability, cogeneration offers an opportunity to enhance overall energy efficiency by producing steam and electricity through an integrated system,” the company said.

A cogeneration power project simultaneously produces electricity and useful thermal energy, in the form of heat or steam, from a single fuel source. The proposed initiative seeks to address the diverse requirements of industries with reliable, economical, and sustainable energy solutions through long-term supply arrangements.