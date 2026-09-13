Rosemerta eyes 30-35% FY27 growth on tech, mobility solutions push

Rosemerta Group is targeting 30-35 per cent growth in FY27 after closing FY26 with revenue of around ₹1,200-1,250 crore, as it expands beyond its traditional auto-ancillary business into technology-led and mobility solutions.

The group is betting on businesses such as telematics, connected-vehicle platforms, government-service digitisation and road-safety solutions, while also expanding its manufacturing footprint. “We are not a typical auto ancillary,” Karn Nagpal, president of Rosemerta Group, said, highlighting the group’s presence across technology platforms, connectivity management, telematics, government and private services, besides manufacturing.

The company plans to add two diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) plants this year, as it expects the business to nearly double during FY27. It is also shifting one of its main plants to a larger facility in Manesar in the next couple of months. The group currently has around 7-8 plants across businesses, including telematics, high-security registration plates (HSRP), DEF and vehicle recycling.

The DEF and vehicle-recycling businesses, which are relatively new for the group, have emerged as key growth areas. The company said it expects to double its DEF business this year, following a similar pace of growth in the previous year. Nagpal said the group’s growth is increasingly linked to the shift towards connected and software-enabled vehicles. Rosemerta has been in the telematics business for nearly a decade and supplies connectivity solutions to both the aftermarket and original equipment manufacturers. As connectivity expands beyond electric vehicles to internal-combustion engine vehicles, the company expects demand for telematics and connected-vehicle platforms to increase. The group has nearly 200,000 electric two-wheelers on its platform, following its recent acquisition. The company expects the rising penetration of electric two-wheelers and the increasing need for connected features and software updates to create further opportunities.