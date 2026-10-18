India's VC funding for startups stays flat at $10.9 billion in 2026 so far

Explaining the near-flat VC investment in startups, Anjan Ray, partner at Navam Capital, which has invested in deeptech companies, said: “Our hypothesis is that VC funding has been relatively flat because their sources of funds — namely family offices, financial institutions and high-net-worth individuals who have invested in the stock market — are staying out as the market remains subdued. Also, less venture capital is going towards consumer tech and finance startups and more towards deeptech, where one needs a longer horizon, perhaps as much as a decade, before exit. Investors are therefore proceeding cautiously as they learn about the deeptech ecosystem and assess potential risks and disruptions.”