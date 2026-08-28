TVS Motor charts next growth track, names Peyman Kargar as new CEO

TVS Motor Company, a leading global manufacturer of two- and three-wheelers, on Friday announced the appointment of Peyman Kargar as director and chief executive officer, effective January 27, 2027.

Peyman will succeed K N Radhakrishnan, who will continue in his role until then to ensure a seamless transition. Following the transition, Radhakrishnan will serve as non-executive director up to the date of the ensuing AGM scheduled in July 2027. He has been a tremendous leader and played a pivotal role in the growth of TVS Motor Company. It is understood that Kargar will operate from Bangalore from January.

The leadership transition comes as TVS Motor Company builds on strong business performance and continues to consolidate its position in India and expand its global presence. In FY2025-26, the company achieved a record performance, selling 5.9 million vehicles globally and delivering 30 per cent revenue growth.

Kargar currently serves as president, international business. He brings more than three decades of global automotive leadership experience across Europe, Asia, Africa and the Middle East, having held senior leadership positions with some of the automotive industry's most recognised global brands. His experience spans the full value chain, from product development and research and development to manufacturing, quality, sales and marketing, giving him significant insight into the factors that drive long-term success in the mobility industry. Under his leadership, international business has become an increasingly important contributor to TVS Motor Company's global expansion. Today, the business contributes 29 per cent of the company's sales volume and is growing at 33 per cent.

In his new role, he will lead the company as it focuses on further growing its business in India and globally through product innovation, premiumisation and expansion into developed markets. "Kargar is an accomplished global leader with deep industry experience, strategic vision and a strong understanding of customers and markets. As president, international business, he has already made a meaningful contribution to our business, and I am confident he is the right person to lead TVS Motor Company and further strengthen our position among the world's leading mobility companies," said Sudarshan Venu, chairman, TVS Motor Company. Kargar is a mechanical engineer and an MBA with a focus on finance, strategy, and leadership. "At TVS Motor Company, our values and culture are fundamental to who we are and how we operate. I am confident that Peyman will continue to build on these values and work towards our vision of transforming the quality of life of people across the world through mobility solutions that are exciting, responsible, sustainable and safe," said Venu.

He also thanked Radhakrishnan for his outstanding contribution to TVS Motor and the wider TVS VENU group over many years. "His leadership, passion, and commitment have helped shape the company into the strong organisation it is today. I am personally grateful for his valuable counsel, guidance and support," he said. “It is a privilege to be appointed as chief executive officer of TVS Motor Company. Building on our momentum, we are entering into a new phase of growth, expanding our presence and further consolidating our position in India and global markets," Kargar said. "As we do so, the guiding principles of the TVS Way and its values will always be the North Star. I will be focused on realising the company’s vision and strengthening our technology leadership, AI capabilities, commitment to quality, and customer centricity. Together, these principles have helped create a culture where individuals and teams can thrive, innovate and deliver exceptional outcomes," he added.

"I look forward to working closely with our teams in India and around the world to strengthen our position in key markets, deliver for our customers and build on the foundations we have created." "I am confident Peyman will lead TVS Motor Company with distinction and wish him every success in the role and I look forward to supporting a smooth transition over the coming months," Radhakrishnan said. Prior to joining TVS Motor in 2025, Peyman was the global chairman and president of INFINITI, the luxury brand of Nissan Company. He led the full value chain of the INFINITI brand globally, including product planning, R&D, manufacturing, quality, sales and marketing, and finance. Over three years until March 2023, he transformed the brand, resulting in a 20 per cent increase in volume and setting the business on a trajectory towards $1 billion in annual profit.