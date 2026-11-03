Competing with customers unwise: Adani Airports CEO rules out airline foray

Adani Airport Holdings (AAHL) Chief Executive Officer Arun Bansal on Tuesday ruled out the group's entry into the airline business, saying competing with its own customers would not be a sound business strategy.

"Never a good strategy to compete with your customers," Bansal said, responding to a question at Aviation India and South Asia 2026 conference in the national capital on whether the group planned to enter the airline business, PTI reported.

Bansal said the company was focused on expanding its airport operations, with significant opportunities arising from the growth of India's aviation market. He added that in this context, AAHL and Adani Group should be segregated. There were reports that the Adani Group is keen to get into the airline business. The group, however, denied such reports. He said AAHL will participate in the privatisation process for airports.