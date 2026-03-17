Iran war: Concor slashes storage-related charges in relief for exporters

Public-sector undertaking (PSU) Container Corporation of India has slashed several of its charges for export-laden containers stuck at the company’s inland container depots (ICDs).

The PSU announced the provisions “in order to mitigate the hardship being faced by the EXIM community”, according to a trade notice by the company dated Monday. This includes a dies non, a period of absence, of 30 days to be provided for factory-stuffed export-laden containers, in addition to the existing free time of storage – this period will encompass the month of March.

For reefer export-laden containers, referring to refrigerated cargo such as perishable goods, a 30 per cent discount in the existing plug-in charges will be applicable during the above dies non period.

“In case of factory-stuffed containers with export cargo received in our ICD and is taken back by the exporter to its factory within 30 days of gate-in, no TSC will be levied during the aforesaid period. Such containers will also be exempted from the levy of additional charges, Terminal Infrastructure Charges (TIC) and Equipment Imbalance Charges (EIC),” the notice said.