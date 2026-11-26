Indian businesses are facing a widening credibility gap as public expectations of responsible conduct rise while perceptions of corporate performance deteriorate, according to the sixth edition of SEC Newgate's Impact Monitor 2026.

The study, released by the research group on Wednesday, surveyed 1,032 adults in India and found that 89 per cent of respondents consider it important for large businesses to conduct themselves responsibly. However, only 77 per cent rated their performance highly on this measure. The resulting credibility gap widened to 13 percentage points in 2026 from nine percentage points a year earlier.

According to the report, companies can no longer rely on ESG commitments alone to demonstrate responsible business practices. Stakeholders increasingly want to see tangible results, particularly in job creation, local investments, affordability and strengthening economic resilience.

Expectations for companies to contribute to local economy rising Around 72 per cent of respondents want businesses to invest in local communities even if it affects profitability, while 63 per cent favour domestic manufacturing despite the possibility of higher consumer prices. There are also concerns about India's dependence on imports, particularly for computer chips (70 per cent), critical minerals (62 per cent) and defence equipment (58 per cent). Around 31 per cent believe local manufacturing is inadequate, while 33 per cent want greater energy independence. The findings suggest that companies' contribution to local jobs, manufacturing and investment could increasingly shape how their businesses are perceived.

People want progress, but not at any price The report found that 79 per cent of respondents viewed the transition positively, down from 82 per cent in 2025. However, 83 per cent were concerned about rising energy costs, 82 per cent about dependence on foreign technologies and materials, and 80 per cent about the risk of energy shortages or blackouts. At the same time, 66 per cent favoured reducing carbon emissions over keeping consumer costs low, while 34 per cent prioritised affordability. AI adoption welcomed, but regulation expected Around 76 per cent of respondents viewed the increasing use of AI positively, compared with 9 per cent who viewed it negatively. Positive sentiment globally stood at 50 per cent, pointing to stronger enthusiasm for the technology in India.

Respondents expect AI to improve everyday life, education, productivity and healthcare. Around 84 per cent said it could make daily life easier, while 83 per cent anticipated better education outcomes. Another 82 per cent expected gains in productivity and economic growth, and 78 per cent saw potential benefits for healthcare. However, concerns remain over privacy, misinformation and jobs. Around 71 per cent said AI increases risks to personal data and privacy, while 70 per cent were concerned that it could make false or misleading news easier to spread. Another 67 per cent believed the technology could reduce job opportunities. Silence is not always safe for India Inc

The study also examined how much businesses are expected to speak out on environmental, social and political issues, with respondents divided on whether companies are doing enough. Around 36 per cent believe large businesses do too little to speak publicly on environmental issues, while 40 per cent consider their current level of engagement appropriate. On social issues unrelated to their immediate business interests, 35 per cent feel companies should speak out more. The figure stands at 34 per cent for political issues. Expectations are stronger when democratic institutions are at stake. Around 76 per cent believe large businesses should speak publicly if government actions affect media independence, elections or the legal system. Another 77 per cent want companies to raise their concerns privately with the government.