Consumption slows, medium- to long-term growth story intact: Nestle India

Nestle India said consumption for fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) is witnessing a slowdown. However, the medium to long-term growth story for the company is intact, it said.

At its investor meet Manish Tiwary, chairman and managing director of Nestle India said, “The fact is we are seeing a little bit of slowdown in market growth, as reported by Nielsen (Nielsen IQ). Also, there is a little bit of impact on food inflation.”

While these are headwinds and inflation would be a concern, Tiwary said that the company will be able to handle these short-term blips. He expressed confidence in Nestle India’s journey in terms of penetration, rural consumer and premiumisation.

He added that concerns remain due to the disruptions in energy, packaging, oil and shipping and currency volatility, given the on-going geopolitical situation. “The team has the resilience to work around and address some of these challenges while continuing to delight our consumers in India. And therefore, the growth journey continues,” he said. India offers one of the most compelling long-term consumption stories, he added. While the company is focused on increasing its rural reach, he pointed out to investors that ecommerce is a growth channel and is growing ahead of the overall market. “The growth in the premium part of the portfolio has moved from 11 to 14 per cent. More importantly, the growth in this part of the portfolio is well ahead of our overall growth. So the premium part is growing by close to 500 bps (basis points) ahead of overall growth,” Tiwary said in an analyst call.