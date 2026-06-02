India's long-term growth remains intact despite near-term hurdles: HUL

While India is navigating near-term headwinds, the core drivers of its long-term growth, such as strong domestic demand, structural reforms and a resilient economic foundation, remain intact, Hindustan Unilever's (HUL's) Chairman Nitin Paranjpe said in his note to shareholders in the company's annual report.

The financial year that just went by tested the adaptability and resilience of businesses, and Paranjpe added that geopolitical tensions, commodity volatility and rapid technological shifts continued to reshape operating environments across the world.

He added that the near-term environment will continue to present challenges. However, India has consistently demonstrated resilience, emerging stronger through periods of uncertainty.

"For HUL, with deep roots in the country, we will navigate this environment with agility and discipline—anchored in our unwavering commitment to serve our consumers. Our brands, trusted by millions, remain our greatest strength," Paranjpe said in a forward-looking statement. He added that HUL's belief in India's growth story continues to guide every decision the company makes. "India's economic progress in recent years has been encouraging. Our GDP continues to grow among the fastest globally, supported by structural reforms and a policy environment that fosters investment and enterprise," Paranjpe told shareholders. Three structural drivers underpin this momentum, he explained, stating that India's young and expanding population continues to fuel both consumption and innovation.

The other driver is per capita consumption, which, while steadily rising, remains well below global benchmarks, indicating significant headroom for growth across categories. Across home care, beauty and wellbeing, personal care and foods, millions of Indian consumers are only beginning their journey towards premiumisation, he said. India's digital transformation, which Paranjpe said is the third driver, has been truly transformative, adding that with more than 800 million internet users, India is now among the most connected economies in the world. The digital backbone is reshaping how consumers discover, evaluate and purchase products, while also enabling a new generation of entrepreneurs to scale rapidly.